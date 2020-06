Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

1807 S Prairie Ave Available 06/15/20 1BR/1BA Single Family House Near Augustana and USF Campuses - 1 bedroom, 1 bath house for rent in Sioux Falls. Enclosed 4 season front porch and large fenced back yard. Located near Augustana and USF campuses. Washer/dryer hookups in basement. Lots of storage space. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.



(RLNE3336311)