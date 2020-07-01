All apartments in Sioux Falls
The Concorde Apartments.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

The Concorde Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
2809 W 33rd St · (605) 250-2380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2809 W 33rd St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. Sep 2

$835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$835

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1020 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Concorde Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bathtub
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
The Concorde Apartments in Sioux Falls, South Dakota is located in a quiet residential neighborhood. This beautiful apartment community offers 2 bedroom apartments for rent that are pet friendly. The Concorde welcomes both cats and dogs. Hang out on the balcony or dine with your guests on the outdoor patio. Let your cat soak up some rays in your sun-filled home, or take your dog for a walk or run at nearby Jefferson Park. Enjoy the convenience of a full-size washer and dryer in your home in these spacious and airy floor plans The Concorde has to offer. With shopping, fine dining and excellent entertainment nearby, you will never tire of being so close to it all! Fantastic doesn't even cut it for a definition of The Concorde Apartments! Find your new apartment home with The Concorde Apartments by scheduling your personal tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $400 up to 1 month of rent
Move-in Fees: Determined at application
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Detached and attached garage: included in lease (select units); Unreserved surface parking lot: included in lease. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Concorde Apartments have any available units?
The Concorde Apartments has 2 units available starting at $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sioux Falls, SD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sioux Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does The Concorde Apartments have?
Some of The Concorde Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Concorde Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Concorde Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Concorde Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Concorde Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Concorde Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Concorde Apartments offers parking.
Does The Concorde Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Concorde Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Concorde Apartments have a pool?
No, The Concorde Apartments does not have a pool.
Does The Concorde Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Concorde Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Concorde Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Concorde Apartments has units with dishwashers.

