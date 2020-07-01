Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access on-site laundry bbq/grill guest parking online portal package receiving

The Concorde Apartments in Sioux Falls, South Dakota is located in a quiet residential neighborhood. This beautiful apartment community offers 2 bedroom apartments for rent that are pet friendly. The Concorde welcomes both cats and dogs. Hang out on the balcony or dine with your guests on the outdoor patio. Let your cat soak up some rays in your sun-filled home, or take your dog for a walk or run at nearby Jefferson Park. Enjoy the convenience of a full-size washer and dryer in your home in these spacious and airy floor plans The Concorde has to offer. With shopping, fine dining and excellent entertainment nearby, you will never tire of being so close to it all! Fantastic doesn't even cut it for a definition of The Concorde Apartments! Find your new apartment home with The Concorde Apartments by scheduling your personal tour today.