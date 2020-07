The Cascade at Falls Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse coffee bar courtyard elevator gym parking pool table bike storage package receiving cats allowed

Now open and leasing our newest building, The Cascade is downtown Sioux Falls’ newest loft community in the Uptown Neighborhood. The Cascade boasts 197 lofts including two-level, townhome-style lofts, accessible commercial space for dining and shopping, and amenities like a courtyard and fitness center. Our community is a short walk from Falls Park, near biking and jogging trails, and across from the Levitt Shell outdoor music venue. Underground parking will make your commute a breeze, and downtown landmarks like the Washington Pavilion and Phillips Avenue sculpture walk are a few minutes away.