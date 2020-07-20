All apartments in York County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

934 Kite DR.

934 Kite Drive · No Longer Available
Location

934 Kite Drive, York County, SC 29715

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Regent Park Town Home - Property Id: 102546

This spacious town home has everything you want. Open living area with lots of natural light. 3 Bedrooms including a huge master bedroom and enough walk in closets. The back yard has a large patio with a privacy fence in the back. The community pool is a 1 minute walk away. Fort Mill schools and close to I-77 makes this home a perfect fit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102546
Property Id 102546

(RLNE4733675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 Kite DR. have any available units?
934 Kite DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 934 Kite DR. have?
Some of 934 Kite DR.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 Kite DR. currently offering any rent specials?
934 Kite DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 Kite DR. pet-friendly?
Yes, 934 Kite DR. is pet friendly.
Does 934 Kite DR. offer parking?
No, 934 Kite DR. does not offer parking.
Does 934 Kite DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 934 Kite DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 Kite DR. have a pool?
Yes, 934 Kite DR. has a pool.
Does 934 Kite DR. have accessible units?
No, 934 Kite DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 934 Kite DR. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 934 Kite DR. has units with dishwashers.
Does 934 Kite DR. have units with air conditioning?
No, 934 Kite DR. does not have units with air conditioning.
