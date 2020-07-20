934 Kite DR.

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool dogs allowed pet friendly

Regent Park Town Home - Property Id: 102546



This spacious town home has everything you want. Open living area with lots of natural light. 3 Bedrooms including a huge master bedroom and enough walk in closets. The back yard has a large patio with a privacy fence in the back. The community pool is a 1 minute walk away. Fort Mill schools and close to I-77 makes this home a perfect fit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102546

Property Id 102546



(RLNE4733675)