626 Dewey Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Now available is this beautiful, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath plus loft and 2-car garage home in the desirable Regal Manor community in Fort Mill. This home looks great both inside and out and is a corner lot. There is a nice fenced-in back yard with huge patio. The main level features beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is open to a nice living room with gas fireplace and a separate dining area. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a gas range/oven. This floor also features a formal living room or office and a powder room. Upstairs you will find 3 nice sized bedrooms, all with good closet space and an additional loft area. This home is in great condition and there are plenty of upgrades throughout. Washer/dryer included! This is a beautiful home in a great location. Top Fort Mill schools! This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. Good credit and rental history required. Sorry, no pets allowed. The home is available for a quick move-in for only $1895/month for a 2 year lease or $1950/month for a 1 year lease. This home will rent quickly, so call now to schedule a showing.