York County, SC
626 Dewey Court
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

626 Dewey Court

626 Dewey Court · No Longer Available
Location

626 Dewey Court, York County, SC 29715

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Now available is this beautiful, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath plus loft and 2-car garage home in the desirable Regal Manor community in Fort Mill. This home looks great both inside and out and is a corner lot. There is a nice fenced-in back yard with huge patio. The main level features beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen is open to a nice living room with gas fireplace and a separate dining area. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a gas range/oven. This floor also features a formal living room or office and a powder room. Upstairs you will find 3 nice sized bedrooms, all with good closet space and an additional loft area. This home is in great condition and there are plenty of upgrades throughout. Washer/dryer included! This is a beautiful home in a great location. Top Fort Mill schools! This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. Good credit and rental history required. Sorry, no pets allowed. The home is available for a quick move-in for only $1895/month for a 2 year lease or $1950/month for a 1 year lease. This home will rent quickly, so call now to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 626 Dewey Court have any available units?
626 Dewey Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 626 Dewey Court have?
Some of 626 Dewey Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 626 Dewey Court currently offering any rent specials?
626 Dewey Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 626 Dewey Court pet-friendly?
No, 626 Dewey Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York County.
Does 626 Dewey Court offer parking?
Yes, 626 Dewey Court offers parking.
Does 626 Dewey Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 626 Dewey Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 626 Dewey Court have a pool?
No, 626 Dewey Court does not have a pool.
Does 626 Dewey Court have accessible units?
No, 626 Dewey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 626 Dewey Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 626 Dewey Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 626 Dewey Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 626 Dewey Court has units with air conditioning.
