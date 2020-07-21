All apartments in York County
Find more places like 599 Brookhaven Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
York County, SC
/
599 Brookhaven Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:30 AM

599 Brookhaven Drive

599 Brookhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

599 Brookhaven Drive, York County, SC 29708

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
$250 OFF 1st 2 MONTHS in a Spacious 4 Bedroom in Tega Cay! - Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom open floor plan home! The kitchen is open with an island/breakfast bar, pantry and stainless steel appliances that include a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, self-cleaning oven, and electric stove. Large living room with a gas fireplace. Master bedroom suite has tray ceilings, walk-in closet, with his/her sinks and garden tub in the bathroom. Upstairs has a loft area to fit your needs. All bedrooms are good sized with carpet. Backyard has a patio. Two car garage! Property is located within Fort Mill School District. Community features include a pool and recreation area!!

*Renters Insurance is required!*

No Smoking in the property.

Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!

Directions to the property from Fort Mill office: Right onto Hwy 160. Left onto Gold Hill Rd. Right onto Hawks Creek Pkwy. Left onto Brookhaven Dr.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Rinehart Property Management Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Property is also on Rently lock-box for self-showing!

Directions are as follows:
1. Create an account on Rently.com
2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.
3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)
4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.
5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.
6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.

**Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. **

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3933933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 599 Brookhaven Drive have any available units?
599 Brookhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 599 Brookhaven Drive have?
Some of 599 Brookhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 599 Brookhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
599 Brookhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 599 Brookhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 599 Brookhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York County.
Does 599 Brookhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 599 Brookhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 599 Brookhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 599 Brookhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 599 Brookhaven Drive have a pool?
Yes, 599 Brookhaven Drive has a pool.
Does 599 Brookhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 599 Brookhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 599 Brookhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 599 Brookhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 599 Brookhaven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 599 Brookhaven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Willows at Fort Mill
3115 Drewsky Lane
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln
Lake Wylie, SC 29710
Redwood Lake Wylie
241 Dexter Road #101
Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCColumbia, SCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCSimpsonville, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCIrmo, SCStatesville, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCBelmont, NCLake Wylie, SCClover, SCShelby, NC
Waxhaw, NCMount Holly, NCStallings, NCMint Hill, NCHarrisburg, NCCherryville, NCMonroe, NCLake Park, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCLincolnton, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College