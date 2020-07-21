599 Brookhaven Drive

Amenities

$250 OFF 1st 2 MONTHS in a Spacious 4 Bedroom in Tega Cay! - Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom open floor plan home! The kitchen is open with an island/breakfast bar, pantry and stainless steel appliances that include a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, self-cleaning oven, and electric stove. Large living room with a gas fireplace. Master bedroom suite has tray ceilings, walk-in closet, with his/her sinks and garden tub in the bathroom. Upstairs has a loft area to fit your needs. All bedrooms are good sized with carpet. Backyard has a patio. Two car garage! Property is located within Fort Mill School District. Community features include a pool and recreation area!!



*Renters Insurance is required!*



No Smoking in the property.



Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!



Directions to the property from Fort Mill office: Right onto Hwy 160. Left onto Gold Hill Rd. Right onto Hawks Creek Pkwy. Left onto Brookhaven Dr.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Rinehart Property Management Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



Property is also on Rently lock-box for self-showing!



Directions are as follows:

1. Create an account on Rently.com

2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.

3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)

4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.

5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.

6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.



**Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. **



