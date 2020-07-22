428 Tayberry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities media room

Now renting high end Elon Townhome - This Brand New Luxury 2- Story Townhomes offers the open floor concept that feels like a single family home but has the convenient low maintenance of a townhome. All 3 bedrooms are generous sizes and the Master's Retreat is truly a MUST SEE. There is a theatre room on the second floor, perfect for entertaining. It is perfectly suited for a renter looking for a great stylish home in one of the most desirable areas in the Carolinas. Located in a wonderful community just minutes from your local grocery, restaurants and shopping centers. There is a lot to love about this Brand new home. Come see it for yourself and schedule today!



**This townhome is also being offered fully furnished at $2450 a month. This is perfect for traveling business people.**



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.