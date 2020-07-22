All apartments in York County
York County, SC
428 Tayberry Lane
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:37 PM

428 Tayberry Lane

428 Tayberry Ln · No Longer Available
Location

428 Tayberry Ln, York County, SC 29715

Amenities

media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
media room
Now renting high end Elon Townhome - This Brand New Luxury 2- Story Townhomes offers the open floor concept that feels like a single family home but has the convenient low maintenance of a townhome. All 3 bedrooms are generous sizes and the Master's Retreat is truly a MUST SEE. There is a theatre room on the second floor, perfect for entertaining. It is perfectly suited for a renter looking for a great stylish home in one of the most desirable areas in the Carolinas. Located in a wonderful community just minutes from your local grocery, restaurants and shopping centers. There is a lot to love about this Brand new home. Come see it for yourself and schedule today!

**This townhome is also being offered fully furnished at $2450 a month. This is perfect for traveling business people.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 Tayberry Lane have any available units?
428 Tayberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
Is 428 Tayberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
428 Tayberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 Tayberry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 428 Tayberry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York County.
Does 428 Tayberry Lane offer parking?
No, 428 Tayberry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 428 Tayberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 Tayberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 Tayberry Lane have a pool?
No, 428 Tayberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 428 Tayberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 428 Tayberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 428 Tayberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 428 Tayberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 428 Tayberry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 428 Tayberry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
