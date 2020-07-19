All apartments in York County
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:24 AM

418 Nicklaus Lane

418 Nicklaus Lane · No Longer Available
Location

418 Nicklaus Lane, York County, SC 29715

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location - Close to NC Border, I 77, I 485, Carowinds & Pineville. 2 sty Townhome with 1 car garage & room to park 2 cars on the driveway. Lots of flexibility! Walls are a neutral color, carpets steam cleaned. Front room can be dining, livingroom or office. Open floor plan features greatroom with fireplace, eat in kitchen & sunroom. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space and a counter that could double as a breakfast bar. Upper level has Master with trey ceiling, walk in closet. Master bath has separate shower & garden tub. Two additional bedrooms & a hall bath. Convenient laundry room up. Private patio. All appliances included. Pool in the complex. Pets negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Nicklaus Lane have any available units?
418 Nicklaus Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 418 Nicklaus Lane have?
Some of 418 Nicklaus Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Nicklaus Lane currently offering any rent specials?
418 Nicklaus Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Nicklaus Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 418 Nicklaus Lane is pet friendly.
Does 418 Nicklaus Lane offer parking?
Yes, 418 Nicklaus Lane offers parking.
Does 418 Nicklaus Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 418 Nicklaus Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Nicklaus Lane have a pool?
Yes, 418 Nicklaus Lane has a pool.
Does 418 Nicklaus Lane have accessible units?
No, 418 Nicklaus Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Nicklaus Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 Nicklaus Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 418 Nicklaus Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 Nicklaus Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
