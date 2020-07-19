418 Nicklaus Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great location - Close to NC Border, I 77, I 485, Carowinds & Pineville. 2 sty Townhome with 1 car garage & room to park 2 cars on the driveway. Lots of flexibility! Walls are a neutral color, carpets steam cleaned. Front room can be dining, livingroom or office. Open floor plan features greatroom with fireplace, eat in kitchen & sunroom. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space and a counter that could double as a breakfast bar. Upper level has Master with trey ceiling, walk in closet. Master bath has separate shower & garden tub. Two additional bedrooms & a hall bath. Convenient laundry room up. Private patio. All appliances included. Pool in the complex. Pets negotiable.