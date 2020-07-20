All apartments in York County
Find more places like 3180 Hadden Hall Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
York County, SC
/
3180 Hadden Hall Blvd.
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

3180 Hadden Hall Blvd.

3180 Hadden Hall Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3180 Hadden Hall Boulevard, York County, SC 29715

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious Home in Regent Park - Lots of Extras Included! - Beautiful home located in the wonderful Keswick Community of Regent Park. This home is a spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a formal living room, formal dining room, and breakfast area. The first floor of the home is hardwood throughout and the second floor bedrooms and bonus room are carpeted. Appliances included are a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Other amenities include a deck, and double garage. Central Air with Gas Hot Air. Regent Park amenities include a pool, tennis court access, and walking trails. Please contact our office today to schedule a showing!

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

No pets allowed.

Directions to the property from the Fort Mill office: Left on 160, right on 460, left on Gold Hill, left on 21 bypass, right on Regent Parkway, left on Hadden Hall Blvd.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: Please contact our office to schedule a showing!

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. ***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4862328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3180 Hadden Hall Blvd. have any available units?
3180 Hadden Hall Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 3180 Hadden Hall Blvd. have?
Some of 3180 Hadden Hall Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3180 Hadden Hall Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
3180 Hadden Hall Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3180 Hadden Hall Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 3180 Hadden Hall Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York County.
Does 3180 Hadden Hall Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 3180 Hadden Hall Blvd. offers parking.
Does 3180 Hadden Hall Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3180 Hadden Hall Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3180 Hadden Hall Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 3180 Hadden Hall Blvd. has a pool.
Does 3180 Hadden Hall Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 3180 Hadden Hall Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3180 Hadden Hall Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3180 Hadden Hall Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3180 Hadden Hall Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3180 Hadden Hall Blvd. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Paces River Apartments
1817 Paces River Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Millcrest Park
208 Sedgewick Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29708

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCColumbia, SCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCSimpsonville, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCIrmo, SCStatesville, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCBelmont, NCLake Wylie, SCClover, SCShelby, NC
Waxhaw, NCMount Holly, NCStallings, NCMint Hill, NCHarrisburg, NCCherryville, NCMonroe, NCLake Park, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCLincolnton, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College