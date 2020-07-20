3180 Hadden Hall Blvd.

Amenities

Spacious Home in Regent Park - Lots of Extras Included! - Beautiful home located in the wonderful Keswick Community of Regent Park. This home is a spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with a formal living room, formal dining room, and breakfast area. The first floor of the home is hardwood throughout and the second floor bedrooms and bonus room are carpeted. Appliances included are a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher. Other amenities include a deck, and double garage. Central Air with Gas Hot Air. Regent Park amenities include a pool, tennis court access, and walking trails. Please contact our office today to schedule a showing!



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



No pets allowed.



Directions to the property from the Fort Mill office: Left on 160, right on 460, left on Gold Hill, left on 21 bypass, right on Regent Parkway, left on Hadden Hall Blvd.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: Please contact our office to schedule a showing!



