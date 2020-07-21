290 Fischer Road N

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

BEST LOCATION in all of FORT MILL! Easy access to I-77, 485, Light-Rail & very close to Ballantyne, Pineville & Baxter in custom Fallbrook neighborhood! The Open Floor plan is PERFECT for Entertaining! Upgraded 7" wood floors on main floor, stairs & 2nd floor landing, updated gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, new backsplash, beautiful cabinets, new SS appliances. Spacious bright great room opens to nook and kitchen, bedroom with private bath, formal living, dining with TRAY ceiling & powder room on 1st floor. Functional design with 4 bedrooms, walk-In-closets & private bath(1 Jack and Jill bath)& large bonus room on 2nd floor. Master has tray ceiling and sitting room. Master bath has double sinks, granite tops, tile floors, soaking tub, beautiful tile shower and a large walk-in closet. Beautiful large back yard with mature landscape. BBQ out on new Stone Paver Patio off the kitchen/nook. Award Winning Fort Mill Schools. Walk to Pool, Playground, Pond & Greenway.