All apartments in York County
Find more places like 290 Fischer Road N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
York County, SC
/
290 Fischer Road N
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:14 AM

290 Fischer Road N

290 Fischer Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

290 Fischer Road, York County, SC 29715

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
BEST LOCATION in all of FORT MILL! Easy access to I-77, 485, Light-Rail & very close to Ballantyne, Pineville & Baxter in custom Fallbrook neighborhood! The Open Floor plan is PERFECT for Entertaining! Upgraded 7" wood floors on main floor, stairs & 2nd floor landing, updated gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, new backsplash, beautiful cabinets, new SS appliances. Spacious bright great room opens to nook and kitchen, bedroom with private bath, formal living, dining with TRAY ceiling & powder room on 1st floor. Functional design with 4 bedrooms, walk-In-closets & private bath(1 Jack and Jill bath)& large bonus room on 2nd floor. Master has tray ceiling and sitting room. Master bath has double sinks, granite tops, tile floors, soaking tub, beautiful tile shower and a large walk-in closet. Beautiful large back yard with mature landscape. BBQ out on new Stone Paver Patio off the kitchen/nook. Award Winning Fort Mill Schools. Walk to Pool, Playground, Pond & Greenway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 Fischer Road N have any available units?
290 Fischer Road N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 290 Fischer Road N have?
Some of 290 Fischer Road N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 Fischer Road N currently offering any rent specials?
290 Fischer Road N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 Fischer Road N pet-friendly?
No, 290 Fischer Road N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York County.
Does 290 Fischer Road N offer parking?
Yes, 290 Fischer Road N offers parking.
Does 290 Fischer Road N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 Fischer Road N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 Fischer Road N have a pool?
Yes, 290 Fischer Road N has a pool.
Does 290 Fischer Road N have accessible units?
No, 290 Fischer Road N does not have accessible units.
Does 290 Fischer Road N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 290 Fischer Road N has units with dishwashers.
Does 290 Fischer Road N have units with air conditioning?
No, 290 Fischer Road N does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Bradford Park
417 Bushmill Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir
Fort Mill, SC 29715

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCColumbia, SCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCSimpsonville, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCIrmo, SCStatesville, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCBelmont, NCLake Wylie, SCClover, SCShelby, NC
Waxhaw, NCMount Holly, NCStallings, NCMint Hill, NCHarrisburg, NCCherryville, NCMonroe, NCLake Park, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCLincolnton, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College