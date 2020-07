Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Cute Cottage Style House Located in Mulberry Subdivision in Fort Mill, SC very close to I-77, Restaurants, Shopping and lots more. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher. Washer and Dryer. Large Back Yard with Deck. Courtyard area in front of house. Yardwork and Trash Pick up included.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission (Under 25 lbs).



(RLNE4606583)