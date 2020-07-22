2130 Eden Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Very Cute Ranch Style Home Located in the Kenilworth Acres Subdivision in Rock Hill, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Large Living Room, Dining Room Area, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer is Located in the Storage Room off of the 1 Car Carport. Nice size yard with Front Porch and Extended Patio in the back. Storage Building is also included. Single Family Only.

No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. By Appointment Only (Available by February 1, 2020).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5437824)