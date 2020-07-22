All apartments in York County
2130 Eden Terrace
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

2130 Eden Terrace

2130 Eden Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2130 Eden Terrace, York County, SC 29730

Amenities

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Very Cute Ranch Style Home Located in the Kenilworth Acres Subdivision in Rock Hill, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Large Living Room, Dining Room Area, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer is Located in the Storage Room off of the 1 Car Carport. Nice size yard with Front Porch and Extended Patio in the back. Storage Building is also included. Single Family Only.
No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. By Appointment Only (Available by February 1, 2020).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5437824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2130 Eden Terrace have any available units?
2130 Eden Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 2130 Eden Terrace have?
Some of 2130 Eden Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2130 Eden Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2130 Eden Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2130 Eden Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2130 Eden Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York County.
Does 2130 Eden Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2130 Eden Terrace offers parking.
Does 2130 Eden Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2130 Eden Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2130 Eden Terrace have a pool?
No, 2130 Eden Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2130 Eden Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2130 Eden Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2130 Eden Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2130 Eden Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 2130 Eden Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2130 Eden Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
