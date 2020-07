Amenities

Fort Mill townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Enclosed Patio / fenced yard with outside storage, fireplace in great room. Study / Dining Room on main level. Executive looking open kitchen with white counters, white appliances and white cabinets with lots of storage space. Located on a quiet street in Fieldstone at Waterstone this unit is only minutes to Baxter Village, Lake Wylie and I77. Fort Mill Schools - close to lots of shopping and restaurants.