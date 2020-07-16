1510 Royal Auburn Avenue

Amenities

End Unit, Granite Counters, Hardwoods on main floor, Stainless Appliances, Gas Logs in Fireplace, recent new Range, Microwave, one Car Garage with automatic opener. Spacious Master Bath with Cathedral Ceilings and a huge walk-in closet; Bath has soaking tub & separate shower. Community pool, trash pickup and landscaping included. No Pets, No smoking/vaping, Good Credit Only. Convenient to I-77, shopping, restaurants & churches. Excellent Ft Mill Schools, Check assignments with school system as they may change for next school year