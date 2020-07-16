All apartments in York County
Find more places like 1510 Royal Auburn Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
York County, SC
/
1510 Royal Auburn Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:07 AM

1510 Royal Auburn Avenue

1510 Royal Auburn Avenue · (803) 548-2261
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1510 Royal Auburn Avenue, York County, SC 29708
Waterstone

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1465 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
End Unit, Granite Counters, Hardwoods on main floor, Stainless Appliances, Gas Logs in Fireplace, recent new Range, Microwave, one Car Garage with automatic opener. Spacious Master Bath with Cathedral Ceilings and a huge walk-in closet; Bath has soaking tub & separate shower. Community pool, trash pickup and landscaping included. No Pets, No smoking/vaping, Good Credit Only. Convenient to I-77, shopping, restaurants & churches. Excellent Ft Mill Schools, Check assignments with school system as they may change for next school year

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Royal Auburn Avenue have any available units?
1510 Royal Auburn Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1510 Royal Auburn Avenue have?
Some of 1510 Royal Auburn Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Royal Auburn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Royal Auburn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Royal Auburn Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1510 Royal Auburn Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York County.
Does 1510 Royal Auburn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1510 Royal Auburn Avenue offers parking.
Does 1510 Royal Auburn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 Royal Auburn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Royal Auburn Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1510 Royal Auburn Avenue has a pool.
Does 1510 Royal Auburn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1510 Royal Auburn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Royal Auburn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 Royal Auburn Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 Royal Auburn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 Royal Auburn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1510 Royal Auburn Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Willows at Fort Mill
3115 Drewsky Lane
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Oak Hollow
802 S York Ave
Rock Hill, SC 29730
The Haven at Regent Park
3130 Cool Bridge Cir
Fort Mill, SC 29715
Palmetto Place
6000 Palmetto Pl
Fort Mill, SC 29708
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
139 Main
139 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Redwood Lake Wylie
241 Dexter Road #101
Lake Wylie, SC 29710

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCColumbia, SCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCGreer, SCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NC
Fort Mill, SCSimpsonville, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCIrmo, SCStatesville, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCBelmont, NCLake Wylie, SCClover, SCShelby, NC
Waxhaw, NCMount Holly, NCStallings, NCMint Hill, NCHarrisburg, NCCherryville, NCMonroe, NCLake Park, NCKannapolis, NCDavidson, NCLincolnton, NCWestport, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity