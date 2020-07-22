All apartments in York County
Last updated January 8 2020

1307 Smokey Quartz Ln

1307 Smokey Quartz Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1307 Smokey Quartz Lane, York County, SC 29708
Waterstone

Super town home in popular Fort Mill, convenient to schools and ASC Greenway. Complete with refrigerator, fireplace in the living/great room, outside patio and covered entry porch. Parking for two vehicles, one in the attached garage, one on the front concrete pad driveway. Enjoy a breakfast area in the lovely kitchen featuring granite counter tops and tile back splash. The large master suite offers a spacious walk-in closet and deluxe bath. Amenities include neighborhood pool. Minutes to I-77, Ballantyne, Tega Cay, Carolina Place Mall, Rock Hill, outlets, walking distance to restaurants and shops.

Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Any requests for cleaning or repairs must be submitted with application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Smokey Quartz Ln have any available units?
1307 Smokey Quartz Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 1307 Smokey Quartz Ln have?
Some of 1307 Smokey Quartz Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 Smokey Quartz Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Smokey Quartz Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Smokey Quartz Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1307 Smokey Quartz Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1307 Smokey Quartz Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1307 Smokey Quartz Ln offers parking.
Does 1307 Smokey Quartz Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 Smokey Quartz Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Smokey Quartz Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1307 Smokey Quartz Ln has a pool.
Does 1307 Smokey Quartz Ln have accessible units?
No, 1307 Smokey Quartz Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Smokey Quartz Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1307 Smokey Quartz Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1307 Smokey Quartz Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1307 Smokey Quartz Ln has units with air conditioning.
