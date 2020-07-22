1307 Smokey Quartz Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Super town home in popular Fort Mill, convenient to schools and ASC Greenway. Complete with refrigerator, fireplace in the living/great room, outside patio and covered entry porch. Parking for two vehicles, one in the attached garage, one on the front concrete pad driveway. Enjoy a breakfast area in the lovely kitchen featuring granite counter tops and tile back splash. The large master suite offers a spacious walk-in closet and deluxe bath. Amenities include neighborhood pool. Minutes to I-77, Ballantyne, Tega Cay, Carolina Place Mall, Rock Hill, outlets, walking distance to restaurants and shops.



Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". Pets must be approved by the owner. $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval). Any requests for cleaning or repairs must be submitted with application.