126 Blandina Court

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Fully Furnished Home Located in the Baxter Community in Fort Mill, SC, 3 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.5 Bathrooms, Beautiful Wood floors and open floor plan, Formal Living Room and Dining Room which leads to the Family Room with Gas Fireplace and the Eat in Kitchen which offers the Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Has a cute courtyard area in the back and also has a 2 car garage with parking. The front porch is perfect for Rocking chairs and has dual ceiling fans and overlooks a beautiful park. Very close to local shopping, restaurants and I-77. Single Family Only. Maximum Occupants 4.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission (Dog Only-Under 10 lbs). By Appointment Only. Available NOW



(RLNE5372454)