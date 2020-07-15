All apartments in York County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

126 Blandina Court

126 Blandina Court · (803) 985-1231
Location

126 Blandina Court, York County, SC 29708
Baxter

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 126 Blandina Court · Avail. now

$2,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1797 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Fully Furnished Home Located in the Baxter Community in Fort Mill, SC, 3 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 2.5 Bathrooms, Beautiful Wood floors and open floor plan, Formal Living Room and Dining Room which leads to the Family Room with Gas Fireplace and the Eat in Kitchen which offers the Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Has a cute courtyard area in the back and also has a 2 car garage with parking. The front porch is perfect for Rocking chairs and has dual ceiling fans and overlooks a beautiful park. Very close to local shopping, restaurants and I-77. Single Family Only. Maximum Occupants 4.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission (Dog Only-Under 10 lbs). By Appointment Only. Available NOW

(RLNE5372454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Blandina Court have any available units?
126 Blandina Court has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 126 Blandina Court have?
Some of 126 Blandina Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 Blandina Court currently offering any rent specials?
126 Blandina Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Blandina Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 Blandina Court is pet friendly.
Does 126 Blandina Court offer parking?
Yes, 126 Blandina Court offers parking.
Does 126 Blandina Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Blandina Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Blandina Court have a pool?
No, 126 Blandina Court does not have a pool.
Does 126 Blandina Court have accessible units?
No, 126 Blandina Court does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Blandina Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 126 Blandina Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Blandina Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Blandina Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 126 Blandina Court?
Add a Message
