1110 Roderick Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

First Time on the Market! Never Rented, Owner Occupied, so its Gorgeous!



New & Beautiful 3br/3bth Executive Townhome with an Open Floor Plan, Large Kitchen with High Quality Upgrades, Oversize Island, Granite Counter-tops, Wooden Cabinets, Gas Stove and Huge Walkin Pantry, Chef's Delight! Hardwood Floors throughout main level, Trey Ceiling Master Suite with Large Master Bathroom; Tiled Shower, Double Vanity Sinks, Tranquil Garden Tub and so much more!



Washer & Dryer included, 2-Car Garage and Located directly across from Community Pool and Clubhouse. Highly Desirable Fort Mill School District with quick and easy access to I-77 and I-485 and I-85 for downtown, uptown, airport and all surrounding areas.



CALL OR TEXT COURTNIE TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY, 803-431-5022.



THIS PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT SHOW UP WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT WITH COURTNIE 803-431-5022.

Contact us to schedule a showing.