York County, SC
1110 Roderick Drive
Last updated July 8 2019 at 5:54 PM

1110 Roderick Drive

1110 Roderick Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1110 Roderick Dr, York County, SC 29708

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
First Time on the Market! Never Rented, Owner Occupied, so its Gorgeous!

New & Beautiful 3br/3bth Executive Townhome with an Open Floor Plan, Large Kitchen with High Quality Upgrades, Oversize Island, Granite Counter-tops, Wooden Cabinets, Gas Stove and Huge Walkin Pantry, Chef's Delight! Hardwood Floors throughout main level, Trey Ceiling Master Suite with Large Master Bathroom; Tiled Shower, Double Vanity Sinks, Tranquil Garden Tub and so much more!

Washer & Dryer included, 2-Car Garage and Located directly across from Community Pool and Clubhouse. Highly Desirable Fort Mill School District with quick and easy access to I-77 and I-485 and I-85 for downtown, uptown, airport and all surrounding areas.

CALL OR TEXT COURTNIE TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY, 803-431-5022.

THIS PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT SHOW UP WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT WITH COURTNIE 803-431-5022.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

