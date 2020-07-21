1110 Roderick Drive

Amenities
First Time on the Market! Never Rented, Owner Occupied, so its Gorgeous!
New & Beautiful 3br/3bth Executive Townhome with an Open Floor Plan, Large Kitchen with High Quality Upgrades, Oversize Island, Granite Counter-tops, Wooden Cabinets, Gas Stove and Huge Walkin Pantry, Chef's Delight! Hardwood Floors throughout main level, Trey Ceiling Master Suite with Large Master Bathroom; Tiled Shower, Double Vanity Sinks, Tranquil Garden Tub and so much more!
Washer & Dryer included, 2-Car Garage and Located directly across from Community Pool and Clubhouse. Highly Desirable Fort Mill School District with quick and easy access to I-77 and I-485 and I-85 for downtown, uptown, airport and all surrounding areas.
CALL OR TEXT COURTNIE TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY, 803-431-5022.
THIS PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED, PLEASE DO NOT SHOW UP WITHOUT AN APPOINTMENT WITH COURTNIE 803-431-5022.
Contact us to schedule a showing.