Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:41 PM

316 Oak Street

316 Oak Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1519663
Location

316 Oak Street, Woodruff, SC 29388

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$885

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1485 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
A cozy cottage located in Woodruff! Your next rental home includes:

--2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms
--1,485 square feet
--Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances
--Washer/dryer hookup
--Central air conditioning
--Front porch featuring a porch swing!
--Carport
--Fully fenced backyard
--Storage shed
--Pet friendly

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

Home is in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Carport,Large backyard,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard,Freshly Painted,Shed for storage
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

