316 Oak Street

Amenities
A cozy cottage located in Woodruff! Your next rental home includes:
--2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms
--1,485 square feet
--Newly renovated with fresh paint and updated appliances
--Washer/dryer hookup
--Central air conditioning
--Front porch featuring a porch swing!
--Carport
--Fully fenced backyard
--Storage shed
--Pet friendly
Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
Home is in as-is condition.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.