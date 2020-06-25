6052 Bora Bora Drive

Amenities

On Golf Course in Tega Cay! Ranch with eat in Kitchen, living room with hardwood floors, large Sunroom off kitchen, Office has it's own side entrance. Mud room with laundry area has ceramic tile. 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Walk in master shower. 3rd bedroom has playroom/sitting room/office attached. Large deck overlooking Tega Cay Golf Course. Parking for 3 cars. Fort Mill School District. Please check school district to verify school. Application fee $50 per adult, nonrefundable. Renter's Insurance required. No Smoking on premises. Pets conditional, no cats. Pets must have current vaccination records. Nonrefundable pet fee of $500 per pet. Lawn care included in rent. Available now 1 year lease or longer.