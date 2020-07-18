All apartments in Summerville
213 Alston Street

213 Alston St · (843) 860-0313
Location

213 Alston St, Summerville, SC 29483

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4C · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1295 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Looking for a home in Summerville? Come and see this beautiful new townhome located in Alston Place. This home is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath consisting of approximately 1,300 sq. ft of living space. Open concept living room, kitchen and dining area with 1/2 bath and utility room on 1st floor. The full-sized, center island kitchen includes upgraded finishes with granite counter-tops and GE stainless steel appliances. The 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are on the 2nd floor. Located in Dorchester II school district. No pets allowed. Don't miss out on the opportunity to move into this brand new home located in Summerville!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 Alston Street have any available units?
213 Alston Street has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Summerville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Summerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 Alston Street have?
Some of 213 Alston Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Alston Street currently offering any rent specials?
213 Alston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 Alston Street pet-friendly?
No, 213 Alston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerville.
Does 213 Alston Street offer parking?
Yes, 213 Alston Street offers parking.
Does 213 Alston Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 Alston Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 Alston Street have a pool?
No, 213 Alston Street does not have a pool.
Does 213 Alston Street have accessible units?
No, 213 Alston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 213 Alston Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 Alston Street has units with dishwashers.
