213 Alston Street

Looking for a home in Summerville? Come and see this beautiful new townhome located in Alston Place. This home is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath consisting of approximately 1,300 sq. ft of living space. Open concept living room, kitchen and dining area with 1/2 bath and utility room on 1st floor. The full-sized, center island kitchen includes upgraded finishes with granite counter-tops and GE stainless steel appliances. The 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths are on the 2nd floor. Located in Dorchester II school district. No pets allowed. Don't miss out on the opportunity to move into this brand new home located in Summerville!