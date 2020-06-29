All apartments in Summerville
122 Hidden Palms Blvd

122 Hidden Palms Blvd · (843) 737-6034
Location

122 Hidden Palms Blvd, Summerville, SC 29485

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1459 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Check out this hidden gem in Hidden Palms! This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath end unit townhome is conveniently located on a wooded lot in Summerville and is within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and the Sawmill Branch Trail. Upon entering the home, you will be greeted by an open concept first floor. The kitchen is a chef's dream with granite countertops, a bi-level peninsula breakfast bar, 42" maple cabinets, and all stainless steel appliances. The upstairs features a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, dual closets, and a master bath. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and a stackable washer and dryer complete the second floor. Lawn care and trash collection are included! Two parking spots available in front of unit as well as a storage shed off the patio. Sorry, no pets.

PET POLICY:

No pets allowed

STATUS:

Vacant

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Vacant and available for showings! To schedule a showing, please click one of the available times listed below.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com.

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Hidden Palms Blvd have any available units?
122 Hidden Palms Blvd has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Summerville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Summerville Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 Hidden Palms Blvd have?
Some of 122 Hidden Palms Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Hidden Palms Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
122 Hidden Palms Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Hidden Palms Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 122 Hidden Palms Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Summerville.
Does 122 Hidden Palms Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 122 Hidden Palms Blvd offers parking.
Does 122 Hidden Palms Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 Hidden Palms Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Hidden Palms Blvd have a pool?
No, 122 Hidden Palms Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 122 Hidden Palms Blvd have accessible units?
No, 122 Hidden Palms Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Hidden Palms Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Hidden Palms Blvd has units with dishwashers.
