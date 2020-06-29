122 Hidden Palms Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Check out this hidden gem in Hidden Palms! This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath end unit townhome is conveniently located on a wooded lot in Summerville and is within walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and the Sawmill Branch Trail. Upon entering the home, you will be greeted by an open concept first floor. The kitchen is a chef's dream with granite countertops, a bi-level peninsula breakfast bar, 42" maple cabinets, and all stainless steel appliances. The upstairs features a master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, dual closets, and a master bath. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and a stackable washer and dryer complete the second floor. Lawn care and trash collection are included! Two parking spots available in front of unit as well as a storage shed off the patio. Sorry, no pets.



PET POLICY:



No pets allowed



STATUS:



Vacant



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Vacant and available for showings! To schedule a showing, please click one of the available times listed below.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com.



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program