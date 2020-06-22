All apartments in St. Andrews
St. Andrews, SC
133 Saint Andrews Place Drive
133 Saint Andrews Place Drive

133 Saint Andrews Place Drive · No Longer Available
St. Andrews
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location

133 Saint Andrews Place Drive, St. Andrews, SC 29210

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify/qualifies for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Saint Andrews Place Drive have any available units?
133 Saint Andrews Place Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Andrews, SC.
Is 133 Saint Andrews Place Drive currently offering any rent specials?
133 Saint Andrews Place Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Saint Andrews Place Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 Saint Andrews Place Drive is pet friendly.
Does 133 Saint Andrews Place Drive offer parking?
No, 133 Saint Andrews Place Drive does not offer parking.
Does 133 Saint Andrews Place Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Saint Andrews Place Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Saint Andrews Place Drive have a pool?
No, 133 Saint Andrews Place Drive does not have a pool.
Does 133 Saint Andrews Place Drive have accessible units?
No, 133 Saint Andrews Place Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Saint Andrews Place Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Saint Andrews Place Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Saint Andrews Place Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Saint Andrews Place Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
