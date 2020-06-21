589 John B White Sr Boulevard

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

**Showings start 8/1**



COMPLETELY RENOVATED adorable 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home. The home is minutes from Downtown Spartanburg. This very spacious home offers an open floor plan and new carpet. The kitchen has upgraded countertops, new pristine white cabinetry, stove, & refrigerator in Kitchen! The dining room is adjoined to the kitchen. The master suite boasts its own en-suite bathroom equipped with a single vanity and shower. All three secondary bedroom are spacious and share a centrally located hall bath with a single vanity and a tub/shower combination! Laundry room has washer and dryer hookups. Pet friendly with non-refundable $250 fee. Zoned for Cleveland Elementary, Carver Middle, and Spartanburg High. A MUST SEE, THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG!



Call Carolina Moves at 864-432-1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.