Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:06 PM

589 John B White Sr Boulevard

589 John B White Sr Boulevard · (864) 432-1793
Location

589 John B White Sr Boulevard, Spartanburg, SC 29306

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 11

$975

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1444 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
**Showings start 8/1**

COMPLETELY RENOVATED adorable 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home. The home is minutes from Downtown Spartanburg. This very spacious home offers an open floor plan and new carpet. The kitchen has upgraded countertops, new pristine white cabinetry, stove, & refrigerator in Kitchen! The dining room is adjoined to the kitchen. The master suite boasts its own en-suite bathroom equipped with a single vanity and shower. All three secondary bedroom are spacious and share a centrally located hall bath with a single vanity and a tub/shower combination! Laundry room has washer and dryer hookups. Pet friendly with non-refundable $250 fee. Zoned for Cleveland Elementary, Carver Middle, and Spartanburg High. A MUST SEE, THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG!

Call Carolina Moves at 864-432-1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 589 John B White Sr Boulevard have any available units?
589 John B White Sr Boulevard has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 589 John B White Sr Boulevard have?
Some of 589 John B White Sr Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 589 John B White Sr Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
589 John B White Sr Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 589 John B White Sr Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 589 John B White Sr Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 589 John B White Sr Boulevard offer parking?
No, 589 John B White Sr Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 589 John B White Sr Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 589 John B White Sr Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 589 John B White Sr Boulevard have a pool?
No, 589 John B White Sr Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 589 John B White Sr Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 589 John B White Sr Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 589 John B White Sr Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 589 John B White Sr Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 589 John B White Sr Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 589 John B White Sr Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
