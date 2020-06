Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Adorable 4 bedroom, 1 bath home in the heart of downtown Spartanburg! The home offers an open floor plan and gorgeous hardwood floors that flow throughout. Spacious kitchen with a refrigerator and stove! All 4 bedrooms are spacious with plenty of closet space. The bedrooms share a centrally located hall bath with a single vanity and a tub/shower combination! Laundry hook ups in the home. Outside you will be thrilled with the large yard that is perfect for children and pets to play. Central HVAC unti! Pet friendly with non-refundable $250 fee. Zoned for Pine St Elementary, McCracken Middle and Spartanburg High . A MUST SEE, THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG!



Call Carolina Moves at 864-432-1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.