418 Dellwater Way

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This delightful home located in Spartanburg SC is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 1,988 Sqft! Enjoy arriving home to a very large front lawn and driveway. There is an 8 step porch leading to the beautiful entrance of the home. A few more steps will take you into the living area of the home boasting with natural light! The kitchen has updated appliances and shares the upstairs natural lighting. A full-size laundry room is included with s storage rack above. Head to the bedrooms where each is carpeted and the Master includes high ceilings with a beautiful design and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx.



Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.



Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!



*Advertised rental prices and promotion subject to change.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.