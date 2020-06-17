406 East Main Street

Amenities

Located at the corner of E Main St and Connecticut Ave in the historic Converse Heights Neighborhood, this spacious studio with 1 bathroom has it all! Open kitchen and dining room, large living room with plenty of natural light. Original hardwood floors and bathroom tile provide another great feature in this space. The home is heated and cooled by 3 split system heating and air units with remote control which provide great efficiency.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1664072?source=marketing



We are very proud to partner with Rhino for a brand new option for security deposits. Visit their website for more details. Instead of paying a full months worth of money for a security deposit, you can pay a small monthly fee to Rhino and be covered!

https://www.sayrhino.com/



Utilities: Tenant Responsibility

Power - Duke Energy

Water - Paid Directly to RPG $25/mo

Trash/Pest - Paid Directly to RPG $10/mo



Schools:

District 7



Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.



Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.



Security deposit amount is a minimum of 1 time the monthly rental amount but is based upon applicant’s credit worthiness at the discretion of Reedy Property Group Management.



Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.



We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.



All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicant’s drivers license.



Small Dogs and Cats are allowed for a monthly pet fee of $25 per animal.



Laundry - On Site



Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $775, Available Now



