Spartanburg, SC
406 East Main Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:38 PM

406 East Main Street

406 East Main Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1664072
Location

406 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located at the corner of E Main St and Connecticut Ave in the historic Converse Heights Neighborhood, this spacious studio with 1 bathroom has it all! Open kitchen and dining room, large living room with plenty of natural light. Original hardwood floors and bathroom tile provide another great feature in this space. The home is heated and cooled by 3 split system heating and air units with remote control which provide great efficiency.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1664072?source=marketing

We are very proud to partner with Rhino for a brand new option for security deposits. Visit their website for more details. Instead of paying a full months worth of money for a security deposit, you can pay a small monthly fee to Rhino and be covered!
https://www.sayrhino.com/

Utilities: Tenant Responsibility
Power - Duke Energy
Water - Paid Directly to RPG $25/mo
Trash/Pest - Paid Directly to RPG $10/mo

Schools:
District 7

Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.

Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.

Security deposit amount is a minimum of 1 time the monthly rental amount but is based upon applicant’s credit worthiness at the discretion of Reedy Property Group Management.

Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.

We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.

All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicant’s drivers license.

Small Dogs and Cats are allowed for a monthly pet fee of $25 per animal.

Laundry - On Site

Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $775, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 East Main Street have any available units?
406 East Main Street has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 406 East Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
406 East Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 East Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 East Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 406 East Main Street offer parking?
No, 406 East Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 406 East Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 East Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 East Main Street have a pool?
No, 406 East Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 406 East Main Street have accessible units?
No, 406 East Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 406 East Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 East Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 East Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 East Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
