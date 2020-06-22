All apartments in Spartanburg
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

218 Singing Woods

218 Singing Woods Lane · No Longer Available
Location

218 Singing Woods Lane, Spartanburg, SC 29301

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This single story 3 bed 1.5 bath property is perfectly located in a quiet community with several mature trees and privacy, yet is only moments away from the 26, and access to the 85. You are minute away from shopping, the Westgate mall, restaurants and entertainment. This property has includes hardwood throughout the living room and bedrooms, and a refinished huge patio leading to the fully fenced back yard which has gated access and a storage shed. This property allows pets! The master bedroom has an on suite half bath, with a full bath in the hallway. Don't miss your chance to live in this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Singing Woods have any available units?
218 Singing Woods doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spartanburg, SC.
Is 218 Singing Woods currently offering any rent specials?
218 Singing Woods isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Singing Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 Singing Woods is pet friendly.
Does 218 Singing Woods offer parking?
No, 218 Singing Woods does not offer parking.
Does 218 Singing Woods have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Singing Woods does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Singing Woods have a pool?
No, 218 Singing Woods does not have a pool.
Does 218 Singing Woods have accessible units?
No, 218 Singing Woods does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Singing Woods have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Singing Woods does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Singing Woods have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Singing Woods does not have units with air conditioning.
