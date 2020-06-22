218 Singing Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This single story 3 bed 1.5 bath property is perfectly located in a quiet community with several mature trees and privacy, yet is only moments away from the 26, and access to the 85. You are minute away from shopping, the Westgate mall, restaurants and entertainment. This property has includes hardwood throughout the living room and bedrooms, and a refinished huge patio leading to the fully fenced back yard which has gated access and a storage shed. This property allows pets! The master bedroom has an on suite half bath, with a full bath in the hallway. Don't miss your chance to live in this beautiful home.