109 Kreswell Circle

Spacious 2 bedroom home available by April 10th!



https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1549908?source=marketing



Located in a quiet neighborhood on a large lot in the City of Spartanburg, this home has a lot to offer! Side entry provides a mudroom / laundry area that leads right into an open kitchen with a 4 piece appliance set! Off the kitchen there is a dining room to the right or a second living space to the left, which leads out to the spacious screened in back porch overlooking the large backyard. The living room features gas logs as well as a ceiling fan for all your comforting needs. Both bedrooms also offer the ceilings fans to keep you extra cool during the upcoming hot summer months!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1448066?source=marketing



Located in District 7 near Duncan Park.



Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.



Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.



Security deposit amount is a minimum of 1 time the monthly rental amount but is based upon applicants credit worthiness at the discretion of Reedy Property Group Management.



Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.



We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.



All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicants drivers license.



Utilities:

Duke Power

Spartanburg Water

Piedmont Natural Gas



Schools: Spartanburg District 7



