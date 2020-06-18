All apartments in Spartanburg
109 Kreswell Circle

109 Kreswell Circle · (864) 896-8388
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

109 Kreswell Circle, Spartanburg, SC 29302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109 Kreswell Circle · Avail. now

$925

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1208 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom home available by April 10th! - Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1549908?source=marketing

Located in a quiet neighborhood on a large lot in the City of Spartanburg, this home has a lot to offer! Side entry provides a mudroom / laundry area that leads right into an open kitchen with a 4 piece appliance set! Off the kitchen there is a dining room to the right or a second living space to the left, which leads out to the spacious screened in back porch overlooking the large backyard. The living room features gas logs as well as a ceiling fan for all your comforting needs. Both bedrooms also offer the ceilings fans to keep you extra cool during the upcoming hot summer months!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1448066?source=marketing

Located in District 7 near Duncan Park.

Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.

Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.

Security deposit amount is a minimum of 1 time the monthly rental amount but is based upon applicants credit worthiness at the discretion of Reedy Property Group Management.

Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.

We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.

All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicants drivers license.

Utilities:
Duke Power
Spartanburg Water
Piedmont Natural Gas

Schools: Spartanburg District 7

Give us a call today because this home will not last long!

www.reedypropertygroup.com

(RLNE5654649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Kreswell Circle have any available units?
109 Kreswell Circle has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 109 Kreswell Circle currently offering any rent specials?
109 Kreswell Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Kreswell Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Kreswell Circle is pet friendly.
Does 109 Kreswell Circle offer parking?
No, 109 Kreswell Circle does not offer parking.
Does 109 Kreswell Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Kreswell Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Kreswell Circle have a pool?
No, 109 Kreswell Circle does not have a pool.
Does 109 Kreswell Circle have accessible units?
No, 109 Kreswell Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Kreswell Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Kreswell Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Kreswell Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Kreswell Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
