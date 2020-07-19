103 Cambridge Circle

Amenities

Adorable 2 bedroom home in quiet neighborhood within walking distance to the baseball stadium in Duncan Park. The home comes with an electric stove, refrigerator and connections for a washer and dryer. It has a large yard, covered parking for 1 vehicle, a screened in porch on the side of the home as well as a separate storage building!



Duncan Park is a large, formal park located in the center of one of Spartanburg’s older neighborhoods, Duncan Park provides both active and passive recreation facilities, including a large lake and former minor league stadium as its two biggest attractions.



This 102.53-acre community park includes mountain bike trails, the historic Duncan Park baseball stadium, a pond, walking trails, and much more.



Utilities paid by Tenant:

Duke Energy

Spartanburg Water

Piedmont Natural Gas



Pet Friendly Property!!

Reedy Property Group loves animals! This property will allow up to 2 animals. The fees start at $25 per animal per month.



Approval is based on an overall review of the credit, evictions and background check.



Applicants must gross 3 x the rental amount, owe no utility companies or other property management companies, and have no felonies listed on the criminal background check to be approved.



Security deposit amount is a minimum of 1 time the monthly rental amount but is based upon applicant’s credit worthiness at the discretion of Reedy Property Group Management.



Everyone who will be living in the home that is over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.



We will perform a credit check, background check, and eviction check on every applicant.



All applications must be accompanied by 1 month of pay stubs and a copy of the applicant’s drivers license.



Schools:

Pine St Elementary

Carver middle School

Spartanburg High School



www.reedypropertygroup.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $850



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

