Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access cats allowed parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry

Stillwater at Grandview Cove is located in the heart of Simpsonville, South Carolina and offers convenient access to Greenville and its many destinations. Just imagine retreating to Stillwater at Grandview Cove after a long day and experiencing a community that feels like a garden sanctuary with its lush landscaping, natural ponds and plenty of space to simply relax! Take advantage of features and amenities rarely found in apartment communities, including a spectacular pool, fitness center and spacious floor plans designed for your needs. As if that is not enough, the direct access to Interstate 385 provides a convenient connection to the many amenities in Greenville, including its nationally renowned downtown.