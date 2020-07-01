All apartments in Simpsonville
Find more places like 700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simpsonville, SC
/
700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill

700 Daisy Hill Lane · (864) 516-8902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Simpsonville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

700 Daisy Hill Lane, Simpsonville, SC 29681

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1776 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Gorgeous 2 MBR, 2.5 BA Townhouse with One Car Garage, The Village at Adams Mill - Gorgeous, well appointed townhouse has an open floor plan and crisp white moldings set against a neutral color scheme throughout. The first floor features a spacious great room and dining area that overlook the patio/backyard. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a center island, separate pantry and lots of cabinets and storage. There is also a half bath adjacent to the foyer. Upstairs has a small loft area, separate laundry room with a full size washer and dryer, and 2 master bedroom suites, each with its own walk-in closet. One master bath has a tub/shower enclosure and the other an oversize shower. This lovely property is located near Hwy 14 convenient to shopping, restaurants, and minutes to Downtown Greenville. Easy access to both I-385 and I-85. Lawn maintenance and garbage pick-up included. No smoking property. Pets negotiable.

Lease terms:
1 year lease.
$1695 Security Deposit
$50 application fee for each person over the age of 18
Renters liability insurance required

Pets on approval
$75 lease initiation fee

Requirements:
- No eviction history
- 600+ credit score
- Income 2.5x monthly rent.

Utilities:
Greenville Water
Laurens Electric Cooperative
Piedmont Natural Gas

Cable/Internet: Spectrum

(RLNE5911097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill have any available units?
700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill have?
Some of 700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill currently offering any rent specials?
700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill is pet friendly.
Does 700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill offer parking?
Yes, 700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill offers parking.
Does 700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill have a pool?
No, 700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill does not have a pool.
Does 700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill have accessible units?
No, 700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbors at Fairview
1000 Arbor Keats Dr
Simpsonville, SC 29680
Jasmine Cove
1600 Jasmine Cove Cir
Simpsonville, SC 29680
Cotton Mill
6001 Spindle Circle
Simpsonville, SC 29681
Redwood Simpsonville
113 Karland Drive
Simpsonville, SC 29680
Waterleaf at Neely Ferry
7001 Wiley Dr
Simpsonville, SC 29680
Hawthorne at Simpsonville
1500 Water Lily Dr
Simpsonville, SC 29680

Similar Pages

Simpsonville 1 BedroomsSimpsonville 2 Bedrooms
Simpsonville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSimpsonville Apartments with Balconies
Simpsonville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SC
Easley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCParker, SCWade Hampton, SC
Newberry, SCFive Forks, SCTravelers Rest, SCWelcome, SCHendersonville, NCSlater-Marietta, SCDunean, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
FurmanGreenville Technical College
Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity