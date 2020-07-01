700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill

Amenities
Gorgeous 2 MBR, 2.5 BA Townhouse with One Car Garage, The Village at Adams Mill - Gorgeous, well appointed townhouse has an open floor plan and crisp white moldings set against a neutral color scheme throughout. The first floor features a spacious great room and dining area that overlook the patio/backyard. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a center island, separate pantry and lots of cabinets and storage. There is also a half bath adjacent to the foyer. Upstairs has a small loft area, separate laundry room with a full size washer and dryer, and 2 master bedroom suites, each with its own walk-in closet. One master bath has a tub/shower enclosure and the other an oversize shower. This lovely property is located near Hwy 14 convenient to shopping, restaurants, and minutes to Downtown Greenville. Easy access to both I-385 and I-85. Lawn maintenance and garbage pick-up included. No smoking property. Pets negotiable.
Lease terms:
1 year lease.
$1695 Security Deposit
$50 application fee for each person over the age of 18
Renters liability insurance required
Pets on approval
$75 lease initiation fee
Requirements:
- No eviction history
- 600+ credit score
- Income 2.5x monthly rent.
Utilities:
Greenville Water
Laurens Electric Cooperative
Piedmont Natural Gas
Cable/Internet: Spectrum
(RLNE5911097)