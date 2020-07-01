700 Daisy Hill The Village at Adams Mill

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Gorgeous 2 MBR, 2.5 BA Townhouse with One Car Garage, The Village at Adams Mill - Gorgeous, well appointed townhouse has an open floor plan and crisp white moldings set against a neutral color scheme throughout. The first floor features a spacious great room and dining area that overlook the patio/backyard. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a center island, separate pantry and lots of cabinets and storage. There is also a half bath adjacent to the foyer. Upstairs has a small loft area, separate laundry room with a full size washer and dryer, and 2 master bedroom suites, each with its own walk-in closet. One master bath has a tub/shower enclosure and the other an oversize shower. This lovely property is located near Hwy 14 convenient to shopping, restaurants, and minutes to Downtown Greenville. Easy access to both I-385 and I-85. Lawn maintenance and garbage pick-up included. No smoking property. Pets negotiable.



Lease terms:

1 year lease.

$1695 Security Deposit

$50 application fee for each person over the age of 18

Renters liability insurance required



Pets on approval

$75 lease initiation fee



Requirements:

- No eviction history

- 600+ credit score

- Income 2.5x monthly rent.



Utilities:

Greenville Water

Laurens Electric Cooperative

Piedmont Natural Gas



Cable/Internet: Spectrum



(RLNE5911097)