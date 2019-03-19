26 Howards End Ct

Amenities

You'll love this beautiful 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath home. Home comes bonus with a huge 2 car attached garage. Conveniently located in the Landing at Bryson Meadows subdivision in Simpsonville. The comfort of a clean wide-spaced home with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the downstairs dining, kitchen, entrance and sun-room area. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops and beautiful classy cabinets. Home includes a Walk-in laundry room equipped with washer and dryer. This home has large living room with a gas fireplace, much entertainment space and a door conveniently located for access to large backyard. Split floor plan with 2 additional foyer areas. Main bedroom has a suite with a shower and tub side by side and walk-in closet. A highly lit home with beautiful fixtures, high grade blinds, extremely clean carpets and a designer style paint to compliment the decor style. This rental includes access to community pool and other amenities. Come make this your new home.



Washer and Dryer included owner pays for taxes and HOA fees.

Showings are available NOW. $50 Gift Card is available upon move in.

10% OFF FIRST MONTH RENT.

-All appliances are under warranty. Pets OK pet deposit required. Must go through petscreening process.

-Showings have started, appointment ONLY PMIUPSTATESC.COM - Move-in Available

Will require an application background screenings and checks.

Standard First Months Rent Sec Deposit For Showings Visit PMIUPSTATESC.COM