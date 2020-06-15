100 Garden District Drive

Amenities

Garden District Apartments - Property Id: 165122



Life in the Garden District is about making the most of your days. It's about joy and exuberance. It's about living in Full Color in Simpsonville's premier apartment community. These uniquely designed apartment homes feature 1, 2, 3, and 2 bedroom with loft floor plans with large windows for an abundance of natural light, cook-friendly kitchens with Whirlpool appliances with stainless steel look, over sized garden-style bathtubs and so much more. Enjoy the therapeutic salt-water swimming pool, inviting pathways and green spaces designed by world renowned landscape architect Dean Riddle, go for a stress-relieving workout at our state of the art fitness center with a private Peloton cycling studio or meet up with friends at the gorgeous clubhouse with fireplace and wide screen TV. All homes include washer & dryer, hardwood flooring, over sized garden-style soaking tubs and so much more. Call today and make Garden District your new home!

