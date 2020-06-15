All apartments in Simpsonville
Find more places like 100 Garden District Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simpsonville, SC
/
100 Garden District Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

100 Garden District Drive

100 Garden District Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simpsonville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

100 Garden District Drive, Simpsonville, SC 29681

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
Garden District Apartments - Property Id: 165122

Life in the Garden District is about making the most of your days. It's about joy and exuberance. It's about living in Full Color in Simpsonville's premier apartment community. These uniquely designed apartment homes feature 1, 2, 3, and 2 bedroom with loft floor plans with large windows for an abundance of natural light, cook-friendly kitchens with Whirlpool appliances with stainless steel look, over sized garden-style bathtubs and so much more. Enjoy the therapeutic salt-water swimming pool, inviting pathways and green spaces designed by world renowned landscape architect Dean Riddle, go for a stress-relieving workout at our state of the art fitness center with a private Peloton cycling studio or meet up with friends at the gorgeous clubhouse with fireplace and wide screen TV. All homes include washer & dryer, hardwood flooring, over sized garden-style soaking tubs and so much more. Call today and make Garden District your new home!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/165122
Property Id 165122

(RLNE5464980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Garden District Drive have any available units?
100 Garden District Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simpsonville, SC.
What amenities does 100 Garden District Drive have?
Some of 100 Garden District Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Garden District Drive currently offering any rent specials?
100 Garden District Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Garden District Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Garden District Drive is pet friendly.
Does 100 Garden District Drive offer parking?
No, 100 Garden District Drive does not offer parking.
Does 100 Garden District Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Garden District Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Garden District Drive have a pool?
Yes, 100 Garden District Drive has a pool.
Does 100 Garden District Drive have accessible units?
No, 100 Garden District Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Garden District Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Garden District Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Garden District Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Garden District Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jasmine Cove
1600 Jasmine Cove Cir
Simpsonville, SC 29680
Stillwater at Grandview Cove
3714 Grandview Dr
Simpsonville, SC 29680
Hawthorne at Simpsonville
1500 Water Lily Dr
Simpsonville, SC 29680
Redwood Simpsonville
113 Karland Drive
Simpsonville, SC 29680
Arbors at Fairview
1000 Arbor Keats Dr
Simpsonville, SC 29680
Waterleaf at Neely Ferry
7001 Wiley Dr
Simpsonville, SC 29680
Cotton Mill
6001 Spindle Circle
Simpsonville, SC 29681

Similar Pages

Simpsonville 1 BedroomsSimpsonville 2 Bedrooms
Simpsonville Apartments with BalconySimpsonville Apartments with Parking
Simpsonville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SC
Powdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NC
Travelers Rest, SCDunean, SCFive Forks, SCClemson, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversitySpartanburg Community College
Wofford CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College