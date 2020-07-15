Rent Calculator
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
306 Cherokee Drive
306 Cherokee Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
306 Cherokee Drive, Sangaree, SC 29486
Sangaree
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ONE STORY BRICK RANCH NEAR NEXTON!3 BDRM 2 BATH GREAT ROOM W FIREPLACE EAT IN KITCHEN AND LARGE BEDROOMS. HUGE FENCED BACK YARD. 1 CAR GARAGE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 306 Cherokee Drive have any available units?
306 Cherokee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sangaree, SC
.
Is 306 Cherokee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
306 Cherokee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Cherokee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 306 Cherokee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sangaree
.
Does 306 Cherokee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 306 Cherokee Drive offers parking.
Does 306 Cherokee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Cherokee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Cherokee Drive have a pool?
No, 306 Cherokee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 306 Cherokee Drive have accessible units?
No, 306 Cherokee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Cherokee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Cherokee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Cherokee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Cherokee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
