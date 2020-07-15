All apartments in Sangaree
Find more places like 306 Cherokee Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sangaree, SC
/
306 Cherokee Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

306 Cherokee Drive

306 Cherokee Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

306 Cherokee Drive, Sangaree, SC 29486
Sangaree

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ONE STORY BRICK RANCH NEAR NEXTON!3 BDRM 2 BATH GREAT ROOM W FIREPLACE EAT IN KITCHEN AND LARGE BEDROOMS. HUGE FENCED BACK YARD. 1 CAR GARAGE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 306 Cherokee Drive have any available units?
306 Cherokee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sangaree, SC.
Is 306 Cherokee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
306 Cherokee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 306 Cherokee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 306 Cherokee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sangaree.
Does 306 Cherokee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 306 Cherokee Drive offers parking.
Does 306 Cherokee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 306 Cherokee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 306 Cherokee Drive have a pool?
No, 306 Cherokee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 306 Cherokee Drive have accessible units?
No, 306 Cherokee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 306 Cherokee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 306 Cherokee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 306 Cherokee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 306 Cherokee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SC
Summerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SC
Hanahan, SCBeaufort, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College