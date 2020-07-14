All apartments in Richland County
Last updated April 2 2020 at 9:39 PM

6 Danrock Court

6 Danrock Ct · (803) 594-4450
Location

6 Danrock Ct, Richland County, SC 29061

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1169 sqft

Amenities

Cozy 3-Bed/2-Bath/1169-SF home with a single-car garage located in SE Columbia! This home features living room, eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, and a fenced-in back yard. Master bedroom has its own private en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. paint and flooring throughout and ceiling fans for additional comfort. Don't delay, APPLY TODAY!

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Danrock Court have any available units?
6 Danrock Court has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6 Danrock Court have?
Some of 6 Danrock Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Danrock Court currently offering any rent specials?
6 Danrock Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Danrock Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Danrock Court is pet friendly.
Does 6 Danrock Court offer parking?
Yes, 6 Danrock Court offers parking.
Does 6 Danrock Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6 Danrock Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Danrock Court have a pool?
No, 6 Danrock Court does not have a pool.
Does 6 Danrock Court have accessible units?
No, 6 Danrock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Danrock Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6 Danrock Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Danrock Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6 Danrock Court does not have units with air conditioning.
