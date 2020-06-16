5215 Mcgregor Downs Court

Amenities

RENT TO OWN!! Ready 6/1/2020

This inviting two-story home is nestled on a large lot a quiet cul-de-sac street in Oak Forest Village at Wescott Plantation. It's located in the desirable Dorchester II School District. The roof was just replaced, last year. As you enter, you'll be greeted by a hardwood floors, a soaring two-story foyer, and a spacious open floor plan, with a great flow for entertaining and everyday living. The formal dining room, with crown molding and wainscoting, will be perfect for dinners with family and friends. The eat-in kitchen, which is open to the family room, boasts recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, solid surface countertops, 42'' cabinets, and a dining/breakfast area. Enjoy cool evenings in front of the cozy fireplace, in the family room. The huge master bedroom features a tray ceiling, a walk-in closet, and a nice en suite, with a dual vanity, a garden tub, and a separate shower. The rest of the bedrooms are also spacious in size. All of the carpets were just cleaned. The screened-in porch, the patio, and the large privacy-fenced backyard will be perfect for grilling out, entertaining, or watching the kids play. You'll appreciate neighborhood amenities, including a community pool, play park, and walking trails. Wescott Golf Club memberships are also available. Conveniently located near shopping and dining.



Option fee $7,500, Monthly rent $1,975.00. Purchase within 24 months for $282K, Credit score 580+.



Apply to rent at: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/rentholycity/tenantApplication.action.

Contact Info@RentHolyCity.com!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.