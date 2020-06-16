All apartments in North Charleston
Location

5215 Mcgregor Downs Court, North Charleston, SC 29485

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2380 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
RENT TO OWN!! Ready 6/1/2020
This inviting two-story home is nestled on a large lot a quiet cul-de-sac street in Oak Forest Village at Wescott Plantation. It's located in the desirable Dorchester II School District. The roof was just replaced, last year. As you enter, you'll be greeted by a hardwood floors, a soaring two-story foyer, and a spacious open floor plan, with a great flow for entertaining and everyday living. The formal dining room, with crown molding and wainscoting, will be perfect for dinners with family and friends. The eat-in kitchen, which is open to the family room, boasts recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, solid surface countertops, 42'' cabinets, and a dining/breakfast area. Enjoy cool evenings in front of the cozy fireplace, in the family room. The huge master bedroom features a tray ceiling, a walk-in closet, and a nice en suite, with a dual vanity, a garden tub, and a separate shower. The rest of the bedrooms are also spacious in size. All of the carpets were just cleaned. The screened-in porch, the patio, and the large privacy-fenced backyard will be perfect for grilling out, entertaining, or watching the kids play. You'll appreciate neighborhood amenities, including a community pool, play park, and walking trails. Wescott Golf Club memberships are also available. Conveniently located near shopping and dining.

Option fee $7,500, Monthly rent $1,975.00. Purchase within 24 months for $282K, Credit score 580+.

Apply to rent at: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/rentholycity/tenantApplication.action.
Contact Info@RentHolyCity.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5215 Mcgregor Downs Court have any available units?
5215 Mcgregor Downs Court has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 5215 Mcgregor Downs Court have?
Some of 5215 Mcgregor Downs Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5215 Mcgregor Downs Court currently offering any rent specials?
5215 Mcgregor Downs Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5215 Mcgregor Downs Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5215 Mcgregor Downs Court is pet friendly.
Does 5215 Mcgregor Downs Court offer parking?
No, 5215 Mcgregor Downs Court does not offer parking.
Does 5215 Mcgregor Downs Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5215 Mcgregor Downs Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5215 Mcgregor Downs Court have a pool?
Yes, 5215 Mcgregor Downs Court has a pool.
Does 5215 Mcgregor Downs Court have accessible units?
No, 5215 Mcgregor Downs Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5215 Mcgregor Downs Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5215 Mcgregor Downs Court does not have units with dishwashers.
