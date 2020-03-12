2634 Lilac Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport parking

*APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING* This centrally located home is perfect for you! Located close to Boeing, Air Force Base, Tanger Outlets, Park Circle, I-26, I-526 and not to mention Downtown! This cute cottage is nestled on a spacious lot in North Charleston. Hardwood planks throughout with an inviting open floor plan. You'll find an updated bathtub with tile! Carport available for you to have covered parking and storage.*Backyard not fully fenced* Undergrads not accepted. No cats/1 dog under 50lbs. allowed



PET POLICY:



No cats. 1 dog under 50lbs. allowed



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Occupied



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of July.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com. 600 credit score preferred



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program