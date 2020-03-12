All apartments in North Charleston
2634 Lilac Ave
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

2634 Lilac Ave

2634 Lilac Avenue · (843) 737-6034
Location

2634 Lilac Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
*APPROVED APPLICATION-LEASE PENDING* This centrally located home is perfect for you! Located close to Boeing, Air Force Base, Tanger Outlets, Park Circle, I-26, I-526 and not to mention Downtown! This cute cottage is nestled on a spacious lot in North Charleston. Hardwood planks throughout with an inviting open floor plan. You'll find an updated bathtub with tile! Carport available for you to have covered parking and storage.*Backyard not fully fenced* Undergrads not accepted. No cats/1 dog under 50lbs. allowed

PET POLICY:

No cats. 1 dog under 50lbs. allowed

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Occupied

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Property is occupied and will be available to view the first week of July.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com. 600 credit score preferred

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2634 Lilac Ave have any available units?
2634 Lilac Ave has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in North Charleston, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Charleston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2634 Lilac Ave have?
Some of 2634 Lilac Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2634 Lilac Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2634 Lilac Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2634 Lilac Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2634 Lilac Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2634 Lilac Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2634 Lilac Ave does offer parking.
Does 2634 Lilac Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2634 Lilac Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2634 Lilac Ave have a pool?
No, 2634 Lilac Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2634 Lilac Ave have accessible units?
No, 2634 Lilac Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2634 Lilac Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2634 Lilac Ave has units with dishwashers.
