146 Fresh Spring Way

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN LEXINGTON'S CAROLINE SPRINGS - Enjoy this conveniently located beautiful home! Featuring 9ft ceilings throughout. Immaculate hardwoods in foyer and formal dining room. Spacious great room with cozy gas log fireplace and access to fenced rear yard.. Huge open kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and food prep area. All bedrooms located on 2nd level. Master bedroom suite with large sitting room. Master bath features dual vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. Energy saving tankless water heater. Two car garage with remote. Fully fenced rear yard. Sprinkler system.
