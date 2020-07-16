All apartments in Lexington County
Find more places like 146 Fresh Spring Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lexington County, SC
/
146 Fresh Spring Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

146 Fresh Spring Way

146 Fresh Spring Way · (803) 732-0087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

146 Fresh Spring Way, Lexington County, SC 29072

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 146 Fresh Spring Way · Avail. now

$2,095

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2434 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN LEXINGTON'S CAROLINE SPRINGS - Enjoy this conveniently located beautiful home! Featuring 9ft ceilings throughout. Immaculate hardwoods in foyer and formal dining room. Spacious great room with cozy gas log fireplace and access to fenced rear yard.. Huge open kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and food prep area. All bedrooms located on 2nd level. Master bedroom suite with large sitting room. Master bath features dual vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. Energy saving tankless water heater. Two car garage with remote. Fully fenced rear yard. Sprinkler system.

(RLNE2363503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 Fresh Spring Way have any available units?
146 Fresh Spring Way has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 146 Fresh Spring Way have?
Some of 146 Fresh Spring Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 Fresh Spring Way currently offering any rent specials?
146 Fresh Spring Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 Fresh Spring Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 146 Fresh Spring Way is pet friendly.
Does 146 Fresh Spring Way offer parking?
Yes, 146 Fresh Spring Way offers parking.
Does 146 Fresh Spring Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 Fresh Spring Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 Fresh Spring Way have a pool?
No, 146 Fresh Spring Way does not have a pool.
Does 146 Fresh Spring Way have accessible units?
No, 146 Fresh Spring Way does not have accessible units.
Does 146 Fresh Spring Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 146 Fresh Spring Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 146 Fresh Spring Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 146 Fresh Spring Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 146 Fresh Spring Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Advenir at One Eleven
111 Knox Abbott Drive
Cayce, SC 29033
Quail Hollow
2700 Feather Run Trl
Columbia, SC 29169
Brookland
127 State St
West Columbia, SC 29169
Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes
809 E Main St
Lexington, SC 29072
Forestbrook
2805 Shadblow Ln
West Columbia, SC 29170
Fountains of Edenwood
1200 N Eden Dr
Cayce, SC 29033
Gleneagle
601 Saint Andrews Rd
Columbia, SC 29210
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr
Columbia, SC 29212

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GARock Hill, SCAiken, SCMartinez, GAWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SC
Evans, GASumter, SCIrmo, SCCayce, SCGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GANorth Augusta, SC
Forest Acres, SCWaxhaw, NCNewberry, SCSeven Oaks, SCDentsville, SCDalzell, SCLakewood, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeAugusta Technical College
Benedict CollegeMidlands Technical College
University of South Carolina-Aiken
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity