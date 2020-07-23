/
newberry county
20 Apartments for rent in Newberry County, SC📍
1 Unit Available
2107 Adelaide Street
2107 Adelaide Street, Newberry, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1383 sqft
Come tour this two bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1383 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher, hardwood floors, central air and ceiling fans. With access to a carport.
1 Unit Available
2014 Montgomery St
2014 Montgomery Street, Newberry, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
2014 Montgomery - Property Id: 227982 Completely Remodeled !! 2 Bdrm/ 1 Bath single family home that has been completely gone thru.
1 Unit Available
2750 Collinswood Rd
2750 Collinswood Drive, Newberry, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Collinswood - Property Id: 283088 Home completely redone from inside and out. New kitchen, bathrooms, single car garage, tankless hot water heater, Central HVAC, LVP Flooring, Ready for long term tenant.
1 Unit Available
1110 Caldwell Street
1110 Caldwell Street, Newberry, SC
1 Bedroom
$800
500 sqft
Small one bedroom apartment. Kitchenette and nice living space. Limited time rental. Ideal for overnight or week. Located downtown Newberry
1 Unit Available
Lake Murray
217 Bickley View Court
217 Bickley View Ct, Lexington County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1976 sqft
217 Bickley View Ct - Move-in June 1st, 2020. THE SOMERSET Floor Plan - 2-story, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, Foyer Opens to large Great Room and Adjoining Breakfast and Kitchen.
1 Unit Available
Lake Murray
130 Walkbridge Way
130 Walkbridge Way, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1545 sqft
This 2 story home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The vaulted ceilings provide an open concept feel, while providing natural light to the downstairs. Upstairs there is a studio space perfect for a 2nd lounge area.
1 Unit Available
12739 South Carolina 215
12739 State Highway 215s, Fairfield County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1222 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Jenkinsville, SC is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,222sqft! Charming curb appeal with long
1 Unit Available
Lake Murray
548 Turkey Pointe Lane
548 Turkey Pointe Lane, Chapin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1444 sqft
3Bedroom 2Bath with Split floor plan. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac! Warm up in front of the fireplace. Close to Chapin schools and easy access to the interstate.
22 Units Available
Lake Murray
Residence at Marina Bay
1600 Marina Rd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,099
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,641
1415 sqft
Waterfront living in spacious apartments with modern appliances and plush carpet. Resort-style amenities include a grilling deck and a 24-hour fitness center. Restaurant located just steps away.
1 Unit Available
338 Charter Oak Court
338 Charter Oak Court, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1514 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
240 Crimson Oak Drive
240 Crimson Oak Drive, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
2000 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
261 Oakpointe Drive
261 Oakpointe Drive, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1500 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
209 Barnevelder Drive
209 Barnevelder Drive, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
1716 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $250 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by July 24th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
123 Hearthwood Circle
123 Hearthwood Cir, Richland County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,049
3127 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.
1 Unit Available
100 STONEY CREEK Court
100 Stoney Creek Court, Lexington County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2922 sqft
Stunning home with all the extras. Get a feel for the country on the inviting wrap-around porch. Enter in the 2 story foyer and great room with beautifully finished hardwood floors, built ins and lot of natural light.
1 Unit Available
103 Belmont Stakes, Apt# S5
103 Belmont Stakes, Laurens County, SC
1 Bedroom
$500
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Other units available newly renovated one bedroom apartment!! Hardwood floors, large one bedroom with full bathroom and separate vanity. Unfortunately pets are not allowed. Please call to schedule private showing - 864.901.
1 Unit Available
201 Saratoga St., Apt# JQ08
201 Saratoga Street, Laurens County, SC
1 Bedroom
$500
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**Newly renovated one bedroom apartment!! Hardwood floors, new paint, new landscaping, back deck, large one bedroom with full bathroom and separate vanity. All appliances included. Please call to schedule private showing - 864.901.
1 Unit Available
117 Glenellen Road
117 Glenellen Road, Lexington County, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3200 sqft
Beautiful outdoor living space with Gunite pool at this 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home! Great water feature and color changing LED lights. Nice natural gas fire-pit and beautiful landscaping. French doors lead to the covered entertaining area.
1 Unit Available
715 Dawsons Park Way
715 Dawsons Park Way, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1589 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,589 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 Unit Available
321 Oakpointe Drive
321 Oakpointe Ln, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1265 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Newberry County area include Spartanburg Community College, Wofford College, York Technical College, Augusta Technical College, and Central Piedmont Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Charlotte, Columbia, Augusta, Greenville, and Rock Hill have apartments for rent.
