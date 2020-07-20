837 Spelman Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Rare find, 1.5 story home with a 3 car garage! This gorgeous home is also available for purchase at $424,900. Built in 2017 on a premium wooded lot, this 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home is loaded with all of the bells and whistles! Luxury master bedroom suite on main level with an over sized tile shower and large walk in closet. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances (dbl wall ovens & 5 burner gas cooktop), amazing pantry and large island. Executive office with french doors, formal dining area and hardwoods throughout main level. The second floor is perfect for guests or can be used as a second master suite with a large bedroom, full bathroom and a 2nd living area. Sunroom and covered porch overlook the fenced in, tree lined backyard. Large closets and storage throughout. Energy Star Certified home saves $$ on utility bills. Low Lancaster County taxes and highly rated schools. Minutes from Ballantyne and 485. This one won’t last long.