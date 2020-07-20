All apartments in Lancaster County
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:39 PM

837 Spelman Drive

837 Spelman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

837 Spelman Drive, Lancaster County, SC 29707

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rare find, 1.5 story home with a 3 car garage! This gorgeous home is also available for purchase at $424,900. Built in 2017 on a premium wooded lot, this 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home is loaded with all of the bells and whistles! Luxury master bedroom suite on main level with an over sized tile shower and large walk in closet. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances (dbl wall ovens & 5 burner gas cooktop), amazing pantry and large island. Executive office with french doors, formal dining area and hardwoods throughout main level. The second floor is perfect for guests or can be used as a second master suite with a large bedroom, full bathroom and a 2nd living area. Sunroom and covered porch overlook the fenced in, tree lined backyard. Large closets and storage throughout. Energy Star Certified home saves $$ on utility bills. Low Lancaster County taxes and highly rated schools. Minutes from Ballantyne and 485. This one won’t last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 Spelman Drive have any available units?
837 Spelman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster County, SC.
What amenities does 837 Spelman Drive have?
Some of 837 Spelman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 Spelman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
837 Spelman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 Spelman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 837 Spelman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster County.
Does 837 Spelman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 837 Spelman Drive offers parking.
Does 837 Spelman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 Spelman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 Spelman Drive have a pool?
No, 837 Spelman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 837 Spelman Drive have accessible units?
No, 837 Spelman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 837 Spelman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 837 Spelman Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 837 Spelman Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 837 Spelman Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
