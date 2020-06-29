All apartments in Lancaster County
1639 Tranquility Boulevard
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:41 AM

1639 Tranquility Boulevard

1639 Tranquility Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1639 Tranquility Blvd, Lancaster County, SC 29720

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
Wonderful Tree Tops Community - This Beautiful 1 & 1/2 Story,  3 BR, 3 Full Bath Home features Maintenance Free Lawn Care, a Large Front Porch and a Covered Screened Back Porch on a Private Home Site that Backs to Woods! The Gourmet Kitchen features Brilliant Granite Counters and Island w/Pendant Lighting, Stainless Steel Appliances w/a Built In DBL Convection Oven and Gas Grill Cook Top, Tiered/Crown Molded White Custom Cabinets, Glossy Subway Tile Back Splash and a Breakfast Bar.  The Spacious Master Suite features Tray Ceilings, and Large Windows with Views of the Wooded Landscape and a Master Bath with a Large Shower w/Bench, White Cabinets w/DBL Vanity and a Huge Walk In Closet. The Stone Paver Patio Offers a Very Nice Grilling Island. Tree Tops offers Resort-Style Amenities with an Outdoor Pool & Club House, Fitness Center, Walking Trails, Bocce, Pickle Ball, Tennis Courts, Village Center, Activity Cabins & Amphitheater, a Full-Time Lifestyle Director, 24/7 Gated Security and More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1639 Tranquility Boulevard have any available units?
1639 Tranquility Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster County, SC.
What amenities does 1639 Tranquility Boulevard have?
Some of 1639 Tranquility Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1639 Tranquility Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1639 Tranquility Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 Tranquility Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1639 Tranquility Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster County.
Does 1639 Tranquility Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1639 Tranquility Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1639 Tranquility Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1639 Tranquility Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 Tranquility Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1639 Tranquility Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1639 Tranquility Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1639 Tranquility Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 Tranquility Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1639 Tranquility Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1639 Tranquility Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1639 Tranquility Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
