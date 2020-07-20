10558 Tintinhull Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW: Just south of Ballantyne in Indian Land near Hwys 521 & 160 in Clairemont subdivision. This 1.5 story ranch home has 4 BRs, 2 full baths and 1939 s.f., located on a cul de sac. Main level has great room with gas fireplace, kitchen with upgraded counters and subway tile backsplash. Master bedroom has trey ceiling and ceiling fan and a master bath with dual sink vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Split bedroom plan. 4th BR (or bonus) is over garage and has a closet. Rear patio for grilling and relaxing! Two-car garage. Wonderful schools and close to shopping, restaurants & more! ---- SORRY, NO PETS