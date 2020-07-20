All apartments in Lancaster County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:00 AM

10558 Tintinhull Drive

10558 Tintinhull Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10558 Tintinhull Drive, Lancaster County, SC 29707

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
AVAILABLE NOW: Just south of Ballantyne in Indian Land near Hwys 521 & 160 in Clairemont subdivision. This 1.5 story ranch home has 4 BRs, 2 full baths and 1939 s.f., located on a cul de sac. Main level has great room with gas fireplace, kitchen with upgraded counters and subway tile backsplash. Master bedroom has trey ceiling and ceiling fan and a master bath with dual sink vanity, separate shower and garden tub. Split bedroom plan. 4th BR (or bonus) is over garage and has a closet. Rear patio for grilling and relaxing! Two-car garage. Wonderful schools and close to shopping, restaurants & more! ---- SORRY, NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10558 Tintinhull Drive have any available units?
10558 Tintinhull Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster County, SC.
What amenities does 10558 Tintinhull Drive have?
Some of 10558 Tintinhull Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10558 Tintinhull Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10558 Tintinhull Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10558 Tintinhull Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10558 Tintinhull Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster County.
Does 10558 Tintinhull Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10558 Tintinhull Drive offers parking.
Does 10558 Tintinhull Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10558 Tintinhull Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10558 Tintinhull Drive have a pool?
No, 10558 Tintinhull Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10558 Tintinhull Drive have accessible units?
No, 10558 Tintinhull Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10558 Tintinhull Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10558 Tintinhull Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10558 Tintinhull Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10558 Tintinhull Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
