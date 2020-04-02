746 Rocky Grove Glen

Amenities
Beautiful home on gorgeous private large cul-de-sac lot with 3 car garage! Featuring a full office and full bathroom downstairs. Hardwoods, kitchen w/granite and upgraded appliances. Large deck w/natural gas built in grill, private fenced in backyard. Gas fireplace in great room. Huge bonus up. Laundry located upstairs with 4 spacious bedrooms. Cats and dogs welcome up to 15lbs.
Pool community!
Clover school district with Bethel Elementary, Oakridge Middle, and Clover High school.
