Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry pool

Now available is this great 2-bedroom/2-bath condo in Harper's Mill. The condo is on one level and has an open living room/dining/kitchen. There is beautiful hardwood style laminate flooring throughout and stone flooring in the bathrooms. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. The living room has vaulted ceilings and the bedrooms are on opposite sides of the home for added privacy. In the back, you will find a small deck and fenced in yard. The home is also in the top Clover School District. There is a community pool as well and the neighborhood is within walking distance to Anytime Fitness and some shopping/restaurants. One small pet less than 25 lbs. may be considered. A non-refundable pet fee of $200 will apply. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required, along with a 1-month security deposit. Good credit and rental history required! This home will be ready for move-in around June 17th for only $1195/month. This home will rent quickly so don't wait.