247 Hydrangea Drive

Gorgeous hardwoods throughout main living areas! One BR and a full bath are on the main level! Popular neighborhood of Somerset at Autumn Cove in Lake Wylie/Clover features community swimming pool. This lovely home has 4 BRs + BONUS, 3 full baths and 2533 s.f. of living space. Open floor plan offers lots of natural light. Formal living room, separate dining room, large great room and open kitchen with plenty of counterspace have wood flooring. (Main level BR could be used as an office, and bonus room upstairs could be used as an additional BR!) Large master suite has spacious walk-in closet, and secondary bedrooms are all good-sized. The expansive rear deck is great for entertaining! Fantastic location close to the airport, dining, shopping and more. Desirable Clover schools!



