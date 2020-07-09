All apartments in Lake Wylie
Lake Wylie, SC
247 Hydrangea Drive
Last updated January 21 2020 at 9:17 PM

247 Hydrangea Drive

247 Hydrangea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

247 Hydrangea Drive, Lake Wylie, SC 29710
Autumn Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
Gorgeous hardwoods throughout main living areas! One BR and a full bath are on the main level! Popular neighborhood of Somerset at Autumn Cove in Lake Wylie/Clover features community swimming pool. This lovely home has 4 BRs + BONUS, 3 full baths and 2533 s.f. of living space. Open floor plan offers lots of natural light. Formal living room, separate dining room, large great room and open kitchen with plenty of counterspace have wood flooring. (Main level BR could be used as an office, and bonus room upstairs could be used as an additional BR!) Large master suite has spacious walk-in closet, and secondary bedrooms are all good-sized. The expansive rear deck is great for entertaining! Fantastic location close to the airport, dining, shopping and more. Desirable Clover schools!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 Hydrangea Drive have any available units?
247 Hydrangea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Wylie, SC.
What amenities does 247 Hydrangea Drive have?
Some of 247 Hydrangea Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 Hydrangea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
247 Hydrangea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 Hydrangea Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 247 Hydrangea Drive is pet friendly.
Does 247 Hydrangea Drive offer parking?
No, 247 Hydrangea Drive does not offer parking.
Does 247 Hydrangea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 Hydrangea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 Hydrangea Drive have a pool?
Yes, 247 Hydrangea Drive has a pool.
Does 247 Hydrangea Drive have accessible units?
No, 247 Hydrangea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 247 Hydrangea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 Hydrangea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 247 Hydrangea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 247 Hydrangea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
