Last updated July 8 2019 at 7:54 PM

235 Hydrangea Drive

235 Hydrangea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

235 Hydrangea Drive, Lake Wylie, SC 29710
Autumn Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
TWO master bedrooms! Stunning home in Lake Wylie's sought-after Somerset at Autumn Cove subdivision. This home has 2659 s.f. with 4 BRs + LOFT and 3.5 baths and boasts gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main living areas including staircase. Gourmet kitchen has granite countertops, espresso cabinetry and stainless steel appliances including gas stove. Opens to breakfast area and a large great room with built-in window seats flagging each side of the fireplace. Step out to a rear covered porch great for entertaining, and enjoy the private back yard and mature trees. Two master suites! One is on the main level; the other is upstairs along with 2 more secondary bedrooms. The large loft at top of stairs makes a great second den. Award-winning Clover schools and close proximity to Charlotte and the airport.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Hydrangea Drive have any available units?
235 Hydrangea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Wylie, SC.
What amenities does 235 Hydrangea Drive have?
Some of 235 Hydrangea Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Hydrangea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
235 Hydrangea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Hydrangea Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Hydrangea Drive is pet friendly.
Does 235 Hydrangea Drive offer parking?
No, 235 Hydrangea Drive does not offer parking.
Does 235 Hydrangea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Hydrangea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Hydrangea Drive have a pool?
No, 235 Hydrangea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 235 Hydrangea Drive have accessible units?
No, 235 Hydrangea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Hydrangea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Hydrangea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 Hydrangea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 Hydrangea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
