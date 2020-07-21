235 Hydrangea Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

TWO master bedrooms! Stunning home in Lake Wylie's sought-after Somerset at Autumn Cove subdivision. This home has 2659 s.f. with 4 BRs + LOFT and 3.5 baths and boasts gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main living areas including staircase. Gourmet kitchen has granite countertops, espresso cabinetry and stainless steel appliances including gas stove. Opens to breakfast area and a large great room with built-in window seats flagging each side of the fireplace. Step out to a rear covered porch great for entertaining, and enjoy the private back yard and mature trees. Two master suites! One is on the main level; the other is upstairs along with 2 more secondary bedrooms. The large loft at top of stairs makes a great second den. Award-winning Clover schools and close proximity to Charlotte and the airport.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.