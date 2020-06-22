All apartments in Ladson
Find more places like 1903 Shelter Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladson, SC
/
1903 Shelter Dr
Last updated June 9 2020 at 6:31 PM

1903 Shelter Dr

1903 Shelter Dr · (843) 875-1089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ladson
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1903 Shelter Dr, Ladson, SC 29456
Ladson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home opens to a formal living room and features 3 bedrooms, two and half baths, dining room, family room and loft. The kitchen is open to the family room and includes stainless steel appliances to include electric range, dishwasher, built-in microwave and refrigerator. It also features granite counter tops, island and pendant lighting . Beautiful laminated flooring runs throughout the first floor living areas. Upstairs you'll find your loft and 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Owner's bathroom boasts granite counter top with dual sinks, 5' shower, 2 closets. Enjoy peaceful evenings on your screened porch and fenced in back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1903 Shelter Dr have any available units?
1903 Shelter Dr has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1903 Shelter Dr have?
Some of 1903 Shelter Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1903 Shelter Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1903 Shelter Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1903 Shelter Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1903 Shelter Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladson.
Does 1903 Shelter Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1903 Shelter Dr does offer parking.
Does 1903 Shelter Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1903 Shelter Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1903 Shelter Dr have a pool?
No, 1903 Shelter Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1903 Shelter Dr have accessible units?
No, 1903 Shelter Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1903 Shelter Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1903 Shelter Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1903 Shelter Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1903 Shelter Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1903 Shelter Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Abberly Crossing
9698 Patriot Blvd
Ladson, SC 29456
Ashton Woods
9525 Highway 78
Ladson, SC 29456
Palmetto Exchange
3340 Shipley Street
Ladson, SC 29456
Cooper's Ridge
111 Coopers Ridge Blvd
Ladson, SC 29456
The Wilder
9691 Patriot Boulevard
Ladson, SC 29456
The Mason
1110 Mason Pond Place
Ladson, SC 29456
Reserve at Crowfield
1000 Crowfield Reserve Ln
Ladson, SC 29456

Similar Pages

Ladson 1 BedroomsLadson 2 Bedrooms
Ladson Apartments with Washer-DryerLadson Dog Friendly Apartments
Ladson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SC
Summerville, SCGoose Creek, SCHanahan, SC
Beaufort, SCIsle of Palms, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity