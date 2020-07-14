All apartments in Ladson
Find more places like
Ashton Woods.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladson, SC
/
Ashton Woods
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:25 PM

Ashton Woods

9525 Highway 78 · (843) 594-2886
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ladson
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9525 Highway 78, Ladson, SC 29456

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 400-301 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,004

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

Unit 500-301 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,024

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 300-106 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 949 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ashton Woods.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
coffee bar
dog park
package receiving
Embrace the natural beauty of Ashton Woods! At Ashton Woods, we provide a serene escape from reality. It is time to take advantage of all that we have to offer! Discover uniquely designed floor plan options created with your personal needs in mind. Each home features fully equipped kitchens, extra storage, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer connections. Start your day off by enjoying the sunrise from your private patio or bring your furry companion up to the office for a morning treat!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet (non-refundable)
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Chubby pets encouraged - No weight limit.
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Ashton Woods have any available units?
Ashton Woods has 3 units available starting at $1,004 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ashton Woods have?
Some of Ashton Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ashton Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Ashton Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ashton Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, Ashton Woods is pet friendly.
Does Ashton Woods offer parking?
Yes, Ashton Woods offers parking.
Does Ashton Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ashton Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ashton Woods have a pool?
Yes, Ashton Woods has a pool.
Does Ashton Woods have accessible units?
Yes, Ashton Woods has accessible units.
Does Ashton Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ashton Woods has units with dishwashers.
Does Ashton Woods have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ashton Woods has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Abberly Crossing
9698 Patriot Blvd
Ladson, SC 29456
Reserve at Crowfield
1000 Crowfield Reserve Ln
Ladson, SC 29456
Cooper's Ridge
111 Coopers Ridge Blvd
Ladson, SC 29456
The Mason
1110 Mason Pond Place
Ladson, SC 29456
Palmetto Exchange
3340 Shipley Street
Ladson, SC 29456
The Wilder
9691 Patriot Boulevard
Ladson, SC 29456

Similar Pages

Ladson 1 BedroomsLadson 2 BedroomsLadson Apartments with PoolLadson Apartments with Washer-DryerLadson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SCGoose Creek, SCHanahan, SCBeaufort, SCIsle of Palms, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South CarolinaTrident Technical College