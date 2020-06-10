Amenities

13 Wexford Club Drive Available 05/01/20 13 Wexford Club Drive - Peaceful views over wide lagoon with flowing fountain, wood bridge on hole #7 to the tee box "forested area", winding lagoon and a peek of the 5th fairway. 5 BR/5.5 BA and a 2 car garage. 2nd floor offers 2 full bedrooms, 2 full baths and a loft - perfect for family and guests. Loft is perfect for game/media/hobby area or exercise space. Large master with sitting area and lovely views out to the lagoon. Carpeting in master is only 2 years old. Kitchen opens to large dining area and access to charming rear deck. Large dining room. Living room with tray ceiling and fireplace. Small dogs only. No cats. Available May 1, 2020



(RLNE5653939)