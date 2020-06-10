All apartments in Hilton Head Island
Hilton Head Island, SC
13 Wexford Club Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

13 Wexford Club Drive

13 Wexford Club Drive · (843) 682-4310
Location

13 Wexford Club Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC 29928

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 13 Wexford Club Drive · Avail. now

$4,500

5 Bed · 5.5 Bath · 3640 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
fireplace
carpet
13 Wexford Club Drive Available 05/01/20 13 Wexford Club Drive - Peaceful views over wide lagoon with flowing fountain, wood bridge on hole #7 to the tee box "forested area", winding lagoon and a peek of the 5th fairway. 5 BR/5.5 BA and a 2 car garage. 2nd floor offers 2 full bedrooms, 2 full baths and a loft - perfect for family and guests. Loft is perfect for game/media/hobby area or exercise space. Large master with sitting area and lovely views out to the lagoon. Carpeting in master is only 2 years old. Kitchen opens to large dining area and access to charming rear deck. Large dining room. Living room with tray ceiling and fireplace. Small dogs only. No cats. Available May 1, 2020

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5653939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Wexford Club Drive have any available units?
13 Wexford Club Drive has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 Wexford Club Drive have?
Some of 13 Wexford Club Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Wexford Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13 Wexford Club Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Wexford Club Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 Wexford Club Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13 Wexford Club Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13 Wexford Club Drive does offer parking.
Does 13 Wexford Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Wexford Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Wexford Club Drive have a pool?
No, 13 Wexford Club Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13 Wexford Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 13 Wexford Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Wexford Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Wexford Club Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Wexford Club Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Wexford Club Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
