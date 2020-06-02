Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2528 Freshwater Lane Available 08/04/20 Beautiful, Upgraded Sun City Home - Newer home in Sun City! Two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a loft. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Living room/dining room combination with hardwood floors and tiled Carolina room/den. Cozy back patio with lagoon views. Tankless water heater. 1.5 car garage. Located on a cul-de-sac on the new side of Sun City. Landscaping included. Small dog allowed with additional pet deposit.



No Cats Allowed



